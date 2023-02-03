KONAMI announced the new edition of Yu-Gi-Oh! world championship, a series of tournaments dedicated to the famous franchise. The 2023 edition of the world championship will be held in Japan during the month of August, although no specific dates have been released yet. During this new edition there will be three separate tournaments for as many games: Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS And Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS.

KONAMI ANNOUNCES YU-GI-OH 2023! WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Presented a special trailer for the 25th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is pleased to announce the return of the Yu-Gi-Oh! world championshipa prestigious international tournament that will crown the best Duelists in the world. After the global events of recent years, Yu-Gi-Oh! world championship returns four years after its last incarnation. The 2023 edition organized by KONAMI will take place next August in Japan. The Yu-Gi-Oh! world championship 2023 will feature three distinct tournaments: Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS And Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS. Read more about qualifications for the Yu-Gi-Oh! world championship will soon be unveiled online on official channels. For full details, visit the official site. Finally, KONAMI is thrilled to present a special promotional trailer dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the card game Yu-Gi-Oh! The card game Yu-Gi-Oh! will celebrate his 25th anniversary on February 4, 2024. Today, Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME and digital titles, including Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS And Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS, are loved by millions of fans around the world. To celebrate 25 years of Duels, KONAMI will launch an exclusive 25th anniversary project in 2023, with the release of commemorative products and a number of other promotions around the world. KONAMI will soon reveal all the information about the project. Stay tuned for more details. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit: Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the thrills of the duels of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on the App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam. With over 30 million downloads worldwide, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELSis the definitive digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Exciting Duels beautifully rendered in 4K*, ​​over 10,000 cards to collect**, a long-running single player mode, online Duels, events and much more. Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS is available for free for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. * On supported devices

** Some cards may require participation in events or in-game purchases to unlock

Source: KONAMI