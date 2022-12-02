Konami announces that the Trading Card Game of Yu-Gi-Oh! expands with the new Structure Deck: Dark World, which contains 5 Ultra Rare Cards, 3 Super Rare Cards, 37 Common Cards, and 1 deluxe double-sided playmat. More details are available below.

DARKNESS RETURNS WITH STRUCTURE DECK: WORLD OF DARKNESS, OUT NOW FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the new Structure Deck: Dark World for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, available now in Europe and Oceania.

Grapha, Dragon Lord of the Dark World first debuted in the shocker Structure Deck: Gates of the Underdark and his return is now imminent. Structure Deck: Dark World brings this infamous theme back to the human world with a host of new features.

Reign-Beaux, Lord of the Dark World It has evolved. This new Reign-Beaux form, a level 8 monster with 3000 ATK, can Summon itself from the Graveyard by Special Summoning a level 7 or lower “Reign-Beaux, Lord of the Dark World” monster from the battlefield to your hand. If it is discarded to the Graveyard, you may move a level 5 or higher “Reign-Beaux, Lord of the Dark World” monster from the Deck to your hand, and if your opponent forced you to discard, be careful…

Reign-Beaux wasn’t the only one who had been waiting for this day for over a decade. Even the great dragonlord Grapha has a new form! The new Grapha is a Fusion Monster you can summon using Grapha, Dragon Lord of the Dark World and any other DARK monsters. It can be summoned with a new Spell Card that allows Fusion Summoning by discarding cards, triggering the effects of all used “Dark World” monsters and other powerful DARK monsters such as “Danger! Bigfoot!”. While this new Fusion Monster is on the field, it is possible to hijack a normal Spell/Trap Card or an effect of an opponent’s monster thus unleashing the true power of the monsters of the “Dark World”. This structure deck is ready to be used right out of the box, the Dark World army is waiting for you.

