Stars and Stripes —a medium that publishes military news from the United States— confirmed that Kazuki Takahashi —the mangaka of Yu-Gi-Oh! — died in the Okinawa disaster, having the initiative to save people.

In this event, the military managed to rescue three people. Major Robert Bourgeau, 49, of Missoula, Montana, a support officer at Yomitan Torii Station, is now a candidate for a Soldier’s Medal in recognition of his actions in the 4th of July rescue at the Grotto of the Mermaid in Onna.

Something that was not mentioned is that, Kazuki Takahashi — 60 years old —, the mangaka of Yu-Gi-Oh! he attempted to assist Bourgeau in the rescue, unbeknownst to the soldier, and drowned in the attempt.

Takahashi’s body was found two days later—about 1,000 feet from the shore in Awa, Nago City. And to your rental car later at the Mermaid’s Grotto.

Despite this, the Coast Guard spokesman did not confirm Takahashi’s involvement in the rescue attempt, however, There are statements from sworn witnesses who provided the information.

What happened on the 4th of July

Bourgeau met with a couple of students at the Mermaid’s Grotto in the afternoon.

“Conditions were very, very tough,” mentioned.

Suddenly, the soldier realized that a Japanese woman was asking for help, while pointing to her 11-year-old daughter and a 39-year-old American soldier. Both were trapped in a stream of water about 100 meters from the shore.

“The current sucked the couple, the waves of more than two meters crashed against them, creating a whirlpool effect”, Bourgeau pointed out.

He and one of his students ran to help while the other scrambled to call emergency services.

Bourgeau rescued the girl and later realized that the mother was also trapped in the current.

It is not known at what point the mangaka of Yu-Gi-Oh! he dived in an attempt to help people, however, he disappeared under the waves.

“He is a hero. He died trying to save someone else.” said Bourgeau, who was able to save the women and returned for the soldier.

After this, the Japan Coast Guard confirmed—by the report of the military magazine Stars and Stripes— that Kazuki Takahashi, the mangaka of Yu-Gi-Oh! he died a hero.

The first reports about the death of the mangaka of Yu-Gi-Oh!

The Japan Coast Guard declined to comment on the Stars and Stripes report.

His first report stated that Takahashi dived alone near the town of Onna —near the Mermaid’s Grotto—, where he drowned, being found until July 7, on a beach 300 meters from the coast of the city of Nago.

However, the coastguard said that:

“Mr. Takahashi went into the water to rescue the girl and then disappeared. It was determined to be an accident at sea.”

Is the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga finished?

Kazuki Takahashi’s work ran from 1996 to March 8, 2004. It had 38 volumes made up of 343 episodes.

It is one of the most popular titles that appeared in Shūeisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

It inspired the anime adaptation, various games, and scale figures.

