KONAMI announced that the booster set is now available in Europe The Magnificent Experts for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Inside this booster will be cards from previous sets, including new versions for some of the most popular cards. Also thanks to this set, new cards will be introduced to expand the combo arsenal of decks inspired by Ishizu Ishtar.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH THE MAGNIFICENT EXPERTS, NEW BOOSTER SET FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the arrival of The Magnificent Experts for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG), now available in Europe and Oceania. The Magnificent Experts – Holiday Box booster 2022 for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – combines dozens of popular cards from previous sets with new cards for Sky Striker Mobilization – Link!, Yuki-Onna, the Mayakashi Icicle, Stregartigiana presentation and for the Ishizu Ishtar Deck from the original animated series by Yu-Gi-Oh!. If you love the Tiaracrypant Tiaracrypals theme from Power of the Elements, you will find new combos to add to Ishizu’s arsenal. In addition to including new cards for these four themes, the Ultra Rare all-foil booster set adds numerous new cards, including the powerful and must-see Glorious Black Soldier – Soldier of Chaos, Mo Ye’s Soul Sword, Trapper Sera And Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon. The all-foil set The Magnificent Experts is made up of 103 Ultra Rare cards. 6 of these cards are also available in Pharaoh Hieroglyphics Rare version, and 12 in Pharaonic Rare version (for a total of 18 Pharaonic Rare cards included in the set). It first appeared last year in the booster The King’s Court, the Pharaonic Rares are characterized by an exclusive Egyptian Hieroglyphics sheet. This is the second appearance of the Pharaonic Rare variants! Finally, the box The Magnificent Experts includes envelopes with new designs dedicated to Sky Striker Mobilization – Link!, Yuki-Onna, the Mayakashi Icicle And Stregartigiana presentation. Each box of The Magnificent Experts contains: 1 pack of 70 envelopes (1 out of 6 with new design inspired by Sky Striker Mobilization – Link!, Yuki-Onna, the Mayakashi Icicle or Stregartigiana presentation)

Selected cards also available in Ultra Rare variant Egyptian Hieroglyphs of Pharaoh. For more information visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI