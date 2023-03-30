Konami announces that it is available from today Speed Duel GX: Shadow Duelistsa new box for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. It is an all-in-one box with 8 Speed Duel Decks ready to be used. Each of these boxes contains 200 Speed Duel Cards, which include powerful reprints and cards never seen in this guise. More details are available below.
WAKE UP CHAOS WITH SPEED DUEL GX: SHADOW DUELISTS, OUT NOW FOR Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME
New all-in-one box with 8 Speed Duel Decks included
Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces Speed Duel GX: Shadow Duelists, available now for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME.
Joining forces with other villains from the Yu‑Gi‑Oh! animated series, the Shadow Knights now threaten Speed Duel. Choose your Shadow Duelists and use their mighty Decks to wreak havoc and free the mighty Sacred Beasts.
Speed Duel GX: Shadow Duelists is an all-in-one box with 8 Speed Duel Decks ready to be used. Each box contains 200 Speed Duel Cards, including powerful reprints and cards never seen in this guise.
This box is designed to allow up to 8 players to immediately jump into the fray thanks to pre-assembled Decks and a selection of Cards to customize them. Each box also contains 8 Secret Rare variant cards, including Uriah, Lord of Searing Flames, Hamon, Lord of Striking Thunder And Raviel, the Lord of Phantasmsplus 5 more random Secret Rares from the full set of 24.
Finally, the Box presents 20 Skill Cards: 8 included in the Decks, one optional for customizing the Decks and 4 additional ones for creating your own Decks. Each box Speed Duel GX: Shadow Duelists contains 228 Cards in total, all usable in Speed Duel: 200 Common Cards, 20 Skill Cards, 8 (of 24) Secret Rare Cards. For more information, visit the official site.
Speed Duel is a special version of the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Based on the Quick Duels protagonists of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS , a mobile and PC game that recently surpassed 150 million downloads worldwide. Speed Duels are characterized by four basic types of cards (Monster Cards, Spell Cards, Trap Cards and Skill Cards). A game (or “Duel”) lasts about 10 minutes; a unique experience capable of attracting all Duelists, from beginners to the most experienced.
With Skill Cards that put them in the shoes of their favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! character, Duelists will be able to overcome their opponents thanks to powerful monsters and winning strategies made even more effective by Spell Cards and Trap Cards.
Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.
For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:
Source: Konami via Labcom
