Konami announces that it is available from today Speed ​​Duel GX: Shadow Duelistsa new box for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. It is an all-in-one box with 8 Speed ​​Duel Decks ready to be used. Each of these boxes contains 200 Speed ​​Duel Cards, which include powerful reprints and cards never seen in this guise. More details are available below.

WAKE UP CHAOS WITH SPEED DUEL GX: SHADOW DUELISTS, OUT NOW FOR Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME

New all-in-one box with 8 Speed ​​Duel Decks included

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces Speed ​​Duel GX: Shadow Duelists, available now for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME.

Joining forces with other villains from the Yu‑Gi‑Oh! animated series, the Shadow Knights now threaten Speed ​​Duel. Choose your Shadow Duelists and use their mighty Decks to wreak havoc and free the mighty Sacred Beasts.

Speed ​​Duel GX: Shadow Duelists is an all-in-one box with 8 Speed ​​Duel Decks ready to be used. Each box contains 200 Speed ​​Duel Cards, including powerful reprints and cards never seen in this guise.

This box is designed to allow up to 8 players to immediately jump into the fray thanks to pre-assembled Decks and a selection of Cards to customize them. Each box also contains 8 Secret Rare variant cards, including Uriah, Lord of Searing Flames, Hamon, Lord of Striking Thunder And Raviel, the Lord of Phantasmsplus 5 more random Secret Rares from the full set of 24.

Finally, the Box presents 20 Skill Cards: 8 included in the Decks, one optional for customizing the Decks and 4 additional ones for creating your own Decks. Each box Speed ​​Duel GX: Shadow Duelists contains 228 Cards in total, all usable in Speed ​​Duel: 200 Common Cards, 20 Skill Cards, 8 (of 24) Secret Rare Cards. For more information, visit the official site.

Speed ​​Duel is a special version of the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Based on the Quick Duels protagonists of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS , a mobile and PC game that recently surpassed 150 million downloads worldwide. Speed ​​Duels are characterized by four basic types of cards (Monster Cards, Spell Cards, Trap Cards and Skill Cards). A game (or “Duel”) lasts about 10 minutes; a unique experience capable of attracting all Duelists, from beginners to the most experienced.

With Skill Cards that put them in the shoes of their favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! character, Duelists will be able to overcome their opponents thanks to powerful monsters and winning strategies made even more effective by Spell Cards and Trap Cards.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit: