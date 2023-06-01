KONAMI announced that the booster set is now available Wild Survivors For Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. This new set will introduce 60 new cards including a series of specials Dinosaurs that take advantage of different methods of Summoning, and new cards of the culinary chaos type suitable for the creation of a Deck focused on Baelgrill de Nouvelles.

PREPARE FOR BATTLE WITH WILD SURVIVORS, OUT NOW FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the new Booster set Wild Survivors, available now in Europe and Oceania for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. This 60-Card set introduces three exciting new strategies, each with a unique playstyle. Here’s a taste of what you’ll find in Wild Survivors: Annihilate your enemies : Wild Survivors features new “Heavy Borger Soul Vanquish” monsters. Each monster has two unique effects that are activated by simply revealing cards in your hand. For example, revealing a DARK monster and Vanquishes Heavy Borger Soul you can draw a card. Reveal EARTH AND FIRE to inflict 1500 damage to your opponent. All of these effects are Quick Effects, so they can be used at any time, even during your opponent’s turn. You can make smaller Soul Vanquish Monsters “come out of the ring” into your hand (so you can use them again) and bring Level 7 and 8 Monsters onto the battlefield.

Culinary chaos: if you thirst for destruction, it's time to build a Baelgrill de Nouvelles Deck, devastation is back in the menu. Everyone is food critic nowadays and these new Ritual Monsters don't like it. Whenever they are targeted by an Effect or attack, Nouvelles monsters allow you to Tribute other Monsters – even your opponent's ones – to Summon a higher-level Nouvelles Ritual Monster from your hand or Deck. In this way they protect themselves from Effects and targeted attacks, while continuing to level up, until their top chef emerges, Baelgrill de Nouvelleswhich negates all opponent's cards on the field and can Tribute all enemy Monsters to get rid of them. Prehistoric power: Harness the power of the Dinosaurs that have evolved to be able to use different types of Summons. Wild Survivors adds new Dinosaur Monsters to your Extra Deck, including a Fusion, Synchro, and Xyz Monster. Whether you're upgrading your Dinosaur Deck or want to build one from scratch, in Wild Survivors you will find the Cards you need. The Booster set Wild Survivors contains 60 Cards: 10 Ultra Rare Cards, 15 Super Rare Cards, and 35 Rare Cards. 15 Cards from the set are also available as Collector Rares. For more information, visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI