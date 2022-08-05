Konami announced the release of the new Booster Set for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG)called Power of the Elements, now available in Europe and Oceania. With these 100 new cards it is possible to adopt new strategies using themes such as the Elemental Hero from GX. More details are available below.

UNLEASH THE POWER OF THE ELEMENTS IN YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME, NEW CORE-BOOSTER SET AVAILABLE NOW

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) today announces the arrival of Power of the Elementsnew core-booster set for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG)now available in Europe and Oceania.

This 100-card set introduces a multitude of new strategies and new cards for theme lovers like Elemental HERO by Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. Whether you are looking for new cards to upgrade your Deck or just want to try out new strategies, Power of the Elements is the set for you.

Here are some of the main features of the set:

New cards that will help you easily summon powerful Elemental HERO Fusion Monsters while you are using Elemental HERO Neos by Jaden Yuki.

by Jaden Yuki. Confusing your opponent with a new EARTH Fairy-Type theme that excels at summoning powerful EARTH monsters with strategies from the past.

Cards for strategies already introduced or on the way, such as The Great Creators, Dimensional Strength and others.

A new world premiere theme focused on an unexpected type of monster.

And much more!

The core-booster set Power of the Elements contains 100 new cards: 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares and 10 Secret Rares.

For more information, visit yugioh-card.com/it/products

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

