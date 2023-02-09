KONAMI announces that the set is available in Europe from today Photonic hypernova For Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Composed of well 100 Cardsthe set will be inspired by the mechanics Photonics and Galactic Summoner seen in Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL extension. Among the new cards in the set we find a new form for Number 62: Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragoncapable of doing three consecutive damage to opposing Monsters.

Let’s find out more details about this new set together thanks to the press release released by the company.

GALACTIC CHAOS READS UNTIL PHOTONIC HYPERNOVA, NEW SET FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME. Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the arrival of Photonic hypernovanew booster set for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME available from today in Europe and Oceania. With this 100-Card set, your Decks will shine with all-new strategy cards Photonics and Galactic Summoner from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL extension. Expect the unexpected in Photonic hypernova, featuring powerful new cards that transcend the known world. Here are some of the main features of the booster set: New strategic opportunities offered by the new cards Photonics and Galactic Summoner. Unleash up to three consecutive attacks on opposing Monsters using the all-new form of Number 62: Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon . If you are looking for cards Photonics and Galactic Summoner to increase your synergies, you can find them in Legendary Duelists: Season 2.

New Monsters Chaos core! The new Tuner Monsters will help you unleash a fearsome horde of Synchro Monsters capable of multi-attacking, banishing Monsters, and reaching 4,500 ATK. If Synchro Summoning isn't your thing, you can try a world premiere Monster whose abilities change depending on the origin of the Monsters you banish.

Visas Starfrost journey continues! New cards to complete the strategies Scareclaw Kashtira, Perlegia Tiara Crimalments and Kashtira from Dimensional Force, Power of the Elements and Darkwing Blast.

Discover new strategies and unreleased cards that might seem familiar…

New cards to play past themes.

Get ready to compete in the most dangerous race ever thanks to a brand new World Premiere theme.

And so on! The booster set Photonic hypernova contains 100 new cards: 50 Common Cards, 26 Super Rare Cards, 14 Ultra Rare Cards, 10 Secret Rare Cards. For full details, visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI