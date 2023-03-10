Konami announces that it is now available Memory labyrinththe new expansion for the Trading Card Game Of Yu-Gi-Oh!, a set that includes 67 Cards: 42 Rare Cards, 15 Super Rare Cards, and 10 Ultra Rare Cards. 15 Cards are also available as Collector Rares. Each pack contains 7 cards: 1 Foil card and 6 Rare cards per pack. More details in the press release available below.

THE AMAZING NEW RELEASE FOR YU-GI-OH! TCG IS FINALLY AVAILABLE

Maze of Memories out now in Europe and Oceania

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the new booster pack Memory labyrinthavailable now for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME.

Memory labyrinth is full of Cards inspired by the story of Yu‑Gi‑Oh!. Relive the advent of Yugi’s first Ritual Monster with Black Glorious Soldier – Legendary Swordsmango back to class with the Duelist Academy Field Spell Card or step up the action with Stardust Dragon Accel Synchro.

Every self-respecting labyrinth needs a guardian: Memory labyrinth is protected by new World Premiere Cards that revitalize the iconic Gate Guardian of the Paradox Brothers. Combine as you like Kazejin, Suijin And Sanga of Thunder for a Special Summon that will summon new Fusion Monsters.

To make Memory labyrinth truly amazing, memorable Tournament Cards from the past and modern milestones were also included in the booster pack. Don’t miss your chance to blow your opponents away with one of the most powerful Synchro Monsters around: Baron of Flowers.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

