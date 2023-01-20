KONAMI announces that the booster set is now available in Europe Incredible Defenders for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. The set will introduce a total of 60 cards implementing three new unique themes within the game, which will allow us to exploit Very powerful monsters to win any Duel.

HERE COMES INCREDIBLE DEFENDERS, BOSTER SET WITH THREE NEW THEMES UNIQUE TO YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME Available now in Europe and Oceania Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces that Incredible Defendersfirst booster set of 2023 for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAMEis available from today in Europe and Oceania. Featuring three new exclusive themes, this 60 Card set will give you the chance to dominate Duels with Monsters of immeasurable power. Each theme has a unique gameplay style – try them all and discover your favorite! Here’s a taste of what you’ll find in Incredible Defenders: A fully equipped rescue vehicle that will always arrive first on the scene. It has all the necessary tools to allow you to survive and thwart any threat.

An Xyz Monster that will require some healing to unleash its full potential. Raise it with care and there will be nothing you can’t do together.

A Ritual Monster that will appear only by mastering the mystical dance. What kinds of powers will he possess? In addition to the Cards featuring these three strategies, Incredible Defenders it also includes cards already known, useful for building these Decks. Finally, 15 Cards from the set will also be available as Collector Rares! The booster set Incredible Defenders contains 60 Cards: 10 Ultra Rare Cards, 15 Super Rare Cards, and 35 Rare Cards. Each booster pack contains 7 cards: 1 Foil Card and 6 Rare Cards per pack. For more information visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

