KONAMI announced that the Booster Deck is available from today “Darkwing Explosion” for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Inspired by strategy Blackwing used by Crow in Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D, this deck will include 100 cards including 50 Common, 26 Super Rare, 14 Ultra Rare and 10 Secret Rare. There will be new ones inside the Booster Deck Tunerswhich will allow us to easily use Synchro Summons in sequence.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

FLY HIGH WITH DARKWING EXPLOSION, NEW CORE BOOSTER SET FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME, AVAILABLE NOW IN EUROPE AND OCEANIA Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the arrival of the new core booster set Darkwing Explosion, available today in Europe and Oceania for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). This set of 100 cards will allow you to sail the skies with new cards for Crow’s famous “Blackwing” strategy from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D. There are also new themes and new cards to add to your main Deck. Darkwing Explosion is packed with cards that can take your game to the next level. Here are some of the main features of Darkwing Explosion: New Tuners that will make it even easier to perform Synchro Summons in sequence

Unlock new opportunities with the new “Darkwing” Synchro Monster

A new version of the Black Wings Dragon by Crow Hogan, capable of dealing massive damage and destroying every card on the battlefield during the opponent’s turn

New cards for past themes

Continuation of the World Premiere theme which debuted in Power of the Elements

And much more! Get your “Darkwing” Deck ready for action by obtaining “Darkwing” cards from Legendary Duelists: Season 2 And Legendary Duelists: White Dragon of the Abyss. The core booster set Darkwing Explosion contains 100 new cards: 50 Common, 26 Super Rare, 14 Ultra Rare and 10 Secret Rare. For more information visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI