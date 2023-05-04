KONAMI announces that the Core Booster is now available”Cyberstorm Login” For Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. This set will implement well 100 new cards within the game, including 50 Common Cards, 26 Super Rare Cards, 14 Ultra Rare Cards, and 10 Secret Rare Cards. Thanks to them we will be able to exploit new strategies that exploit the powers of evocations Cybersealso some of them will be inspired by the character Gong Strong from the animated series YGO: ARC-V.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

HARNESS CYBER POWER WITH CYBERSTORM ACCESS, OUT NOW FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the new Core Booster set Cyberstorm Login, out now for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. Cyberstorm Login enriches your Extra Decks with numerous and powerful new Monsters, among which stands out the unprecedented Link-6 evolution of Dragon Firewall. Combine classic Cyberse summoning tactics with Ritual, Fusion, Synchro, and Xyz summoning tactics to be rewarded by this 3500 ATK behemoth. Pair with the new Code Talker monster to unleash a devastating double strike. Meanwhile, the journey of Visas Starfrost continues to a strange world. Experience a renewed and powerful Synchro Summon strategy and discover the mysteries of the new chapter of this story. Stargaze to discover the all-new tellknight Cards, the first Xyz Monster theme from the Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V. And speaking of ARC-V, fans of Gong Strong and his style of Superheavy Samurai Duel will rejoice, thanks to new Cards that will allow them to face any adversity. You will also find Cards for the strategies of the most recent sets, such as Incredible Defenders And Photonic hypernova: Adopt a new Purrely monster

Strengthen your Hydrant Rescue-ACE barracks

Meet a new dancer Kagura Mikanko

Began in a chaotic and destructive way in Photonic hypernovathe Golden Pride – Stella Leon race continues now with the attack of new participant

And much more… The Booster Set Cyberstorm Login contains 100 new Cards: 50 Common Cards, 26 Super Rare Cards, 14 Ultra Rare Cards. 10 Secret Rare Cards. For more information, visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI