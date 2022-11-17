KONAMI announces that the booster set is now available in Europe “Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge” for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. This new set will see the introduction of many cards from all seasons of the animated series, among which we will find the Advanced Crystal Beast Topaz Tiger and it Royal Flush Slasher. Each pack we purchase will contain five cards: 4 Ultra Rares and 1 Secret Rare.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

BATTLES OF LEGEND: CRYSTAL REVENGE OUT NOW FOR Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME!

Discover new unreleased cards from the animated series Yu-Gi-Oh!

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the arrival of the booster set Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, available now in Europe and Oceania. This all-foil set introduces new, unreleased cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series, from the original to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.

There Advanced Crystal Beast Topaz Tiger from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX extension finally debuts in this set. These sinister forms of the Crystal Beasts are endowed with far more devastating powers than the original versions, such as the Advanced Crystal Beast Topaz Tiger, which gives an ATK boost to ALL Crystal Beasts in your possession, while lowering the ATK of opposing monsters. The original “Crystal Beast” cards and their related cards also work with Advanced Crystal Beasts, making yours even more powerful. Structure Deck: Legend of the Crystal Beasts.

Duelists who have built a Deck with the Knight of the Joker from The King’s Court and the 3 Musketeers of the Figures will finally be able to incorporate it into their own strategy Royal Flush Slasher by Yugi. 3 Figure Musketeers is one of the new strategies in Rivalry of Warlords. Duelists interested in mastering the basics of this Deck before the new cards are released will be able to discover its secrets at the official tournament stores or during Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS).

From the original series to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, Duelists will now be able to build a powerful Ignis deck! This time it’s the Ignis Terra Deck, a strategy based on Cyberse Terra Link Monsters that join together to form an impenetrable wall.

In addition to introducing new cards, Battles of Legend: Crystal Revenge it’s the perfect opportunity to recover some precious cards from the past.

Each pack contains 5 cards: 4 Ultra Rares and 1 Secret Rare.

