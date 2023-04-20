Konami announces Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Editionthe new collector’s set for the Trading Card Game of Yu-Gi-Oh! which will appeal to all fans of the series.

Inside the set is a new level of rarity created especially to celebrate the 25th anniversary, as well as six of the most loved Booster Packs from this quarter century of card game history. More details are available in the press release.

RELIVE THE STORY OF YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME WITH LEGENDARY COLLECTION: 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION With new rarity: Quarter Century Secret Rare Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition, available today for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) in Europe and Oceania. Legendary Collectionone of the most iconic and sought-after collectible sets ever made for Yu‑Gi‑Oh!, is reborn as Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition. The set previews a new level of rarity created especially to celebrate the 25th Anniversary. Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition contains 6 of the most popular Booster Packs from the early years of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Legend of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Metal Marauders, Ruler of Magic, Servant of the Pharaoh, Dark Crisis And Invasion of Chaos. In addition to the unmissable packs, Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition also offers 6 Ultra Rare variant edition cards, including the coveted Egyptian Gods Promotional Cards: Obelisk the Tormentor, Slifer the Sky Dragon, Winged Dragon of Ra, blue eyes White Dragon, Black Magician And Red-Eyes Black Dragon. To these is added a seventh card that introduces the new rarity Secret Rare Quarter of the Century. Everything is fine Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition includes 1 random Quarter of the Century Secret Rare version among the six available special variants, for a first taste of what to expect from the upcoming celebrations. For more information, visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: Konami via Labcom