THE LEGENDARY COLLECTION: 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION COMING TO YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME As part of the 25th Anniversary celebrations, full details soon Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) kicks off celebrations for the 25th Anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME with the return of some of the most iconic products of the franchise. The very first Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME Legendary Collection reborn as Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition. This celebratory set includes special variant cards of some of the most famous monsters from the original anime series, including the highly sought after original promotional cards of the Egyptian God and a bonus preview of a brand new rarity created exclusively for the 25th anniversary celebrations: The Rare Quarter Century dungeon. Everything is fine Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition contains: 6 envelopes, each of which dedicated to as many historical sets: Legend of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Metal Marauders, Ruler of Magic, Servant of the Pharaoh, Dark Crisis And Invasion of Chaos.

, , , , And . 1 Quarter Century Secret Rare version of one of the special variant cards (random selection). Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition will be available in Europe and Oceania from 20 April 2023*. For more information, visit the official site. 25th Anniversary celebrations The card game Yu-Gi-Oh! will celebrate its 25th anniversary on February 4, 2024. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. KONAMI will launch a special 25th Anniversary Project in 2023, with commemorative products and promotional events being introduced around the world throughout the year. KONAMI will soon reveal more details on the 25th Anniversary Project, follow the official channels for all the details and new revelations. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI