KONAMI has announced that it is finally available for purchase in Europe on 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Not only does the box trace the history of the franchise, but inside we will be able to find the version Quarter Century Secret Rare of one of the 16 iconic monsters that adorn the packaging, such as the Black Magician, Exodia or the Stardust Dragon.

Each box will have inside 3 Mega-Packs, each of which contains 18 cards. In total we will receive:

6 Rare Prismatic Dungeons

6 Ultra Rares

3 Super Rares

3 Rare

36 Municipalities

1 Quarter Century Secret Rare

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE! THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY TIN IS OUT NOW FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME Each tin includes a Quarter Century Secret Rare card Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce that the long awaited Tin 25th Anniversary: Dueling Heroes is finally available for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). In addition to tons of celebratory goodies, this must-have set includes a Quarter Century Secret Rare version of one of the sixteen iconic monsters that decorate the tin. The set includes classic cards that have made Duel history, from the charming Black Magician of Yugi and the Colossal Exodia, the Forbiddento emblematic monsters such as Number 39: Utopia And Stardust Dragon. The stunning Quarto di Secolo Secret Rare cards are embellished with a holographic foil finish, gold foil stamped names and 25th Anniversary watermark. These rare cards will only be available during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary celebration period. The tin has a lot to offer Duelists looking to upgrade their decks. The Tin 25th Anniversary includes approximately 300 cards, including cards from more recent sets, such as Battle of Chaos, Dimensional Force, Darkwing Blast, Masters of Tactics, The Great Creators and others. Each set 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes includes 3 Mega-Packs, each containing 18 cards for a total of 54 cards: 6 Prismatic Secret Rares, 6 Ultra Rares, 3 Super Rares, 3 Rares, and 36 Commons. And, of course, the Quarter Century Secret Rare. For full details, visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI