Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships 2023 concluded and Konami announced that the set of events was able to obtain a record attendance in Europe for the series. Let’s talk about nearly 10,000 people who took part in the competitions.
More precisely, Konami talks about 9,935 people who battled it out within 20 different events which took place in various European nations. The show concluded with the European World Championship Qualifier (WCQ) 2023 in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
Who won the Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships 2023
There event winner it was Jessica Robinson [Regno Unito]. This event also served to gain access to the qualifiers for the prestigious Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023: Positions went to finalists, semi-finalists and top three qualifiers with the best score. Let’s talk about:
- Finalist: Christian Thomas [Germania]
- Semi-finalists: Joo Ho Ahn [Germania]Oliver Newton [UK]
- WCS Points Qualifier: Jonas Koschel [Germania]Gabriel Soussi [Francia]Dinh-Kha Bui [Germania]
Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023 will take place on 5 and 6 August at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) in Japan. Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 will feature three distinct tournaments: Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG card, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS and, for the first time ever, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS.
