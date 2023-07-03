Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships 2023 concluded and Konami announced that the set of events was able to obtain a record attendance in Europe for the series. Let’s talk about nearly 10,000 people who took part in the competitions.

More precisely, Konami talks about 9,935 people who battled it out within 20 different events which took place in various European nations. The show concluded with the European World Championship Qualifier (WCQ) 2023 in Utrecht, the Netherlands.