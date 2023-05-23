KONAMI announces that the Yu-Gi-Oh! national championship 2023 will arrive in Italy to establish the best Duelists of our country. The event will be held on 3 and 4 June at Bologna Fierein the Emilian capital, and will serve to crown the National Champion. The winner will take home not only the title, but also an exclusive Super Rare edition of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Prize Card, as well as access to the European Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier 2023.

YU-GI-OH! NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 ARRIVES IN ITALY, APPOINTMENT IN BOLOGNA ON 3 AND 4 JUNE The path to the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 continues! A few months after the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023, thousands of Duelists from all over Europe are preparing to show off their skills in Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME against each other in the National Championships. Between May and June, 21 European countries will host the Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships, with the best Duelists on the continent ready to do battle. The long-awaited Italian stage of the national championship 2023 will take place on 3 and 4 June at Bologna Fiere. Two days during which the best Duelists of our country will face each other with no holds barred. The tournament will start on June 3 with a Swiss system tournament, the best players will form the Top Cut. On June 4th, Duelists entering the Top Cut will compete in a single-elimination tournament and the overall winner will be crowned National Champion. Additionally, the winner will receive an exclusive Super Rare edition of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Prize Card, plus access to the European Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier 2023. For more information on the Italian stage of the 2023 National Championship, visit the official site. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME and digital titles Yu-Gi-Oh! visit:

Source: KONAMI