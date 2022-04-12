KONAMI announces the start of the Synchro Festivalnew event for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL thanks to which we will be able to obtain many rewards. During this limited-time event, all players will be able to participate using decks composed exclusively of Synchro Monsters. Each fight will allow them to get Medalswhich can then be exchanged for exclusive rewards.

YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL: THE SYNCHRO FESTIVAL IS HERE

Unleash the power of Synchro Summons and earn special rewards

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce the Synchro Festival for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. There is no need to write down any reminders, the Synchro Festival has already started!

This limited-time special event will see Duelists use the full power of Synchro Summons. During the Synchro Festival players will be able to use Extra Decks made only with Synchro Monsters. These monsters are basically Special Summons that can be summoned by transforming a Tuner Monster and one or more non-Tuner Monsters into Synchro Materials. It is up to Duelists to carefully build their Decks to Summon Synchro Monsters and unleash their devastating power.

The Duelists who will participate in the Festival Synchro will be awarded with Medals which will unlock special rewards. Winners and losers, everyone will earn medals – but only if they complete the Duel.

