Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel shows itself with the inevitable trailer launch, published by Konami to celebrate the release of the game in free-to-play format on PC and consoles.

Capable of instantly setting a player record on Steam, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel seems to have been received with great enthusiasm by the many fans of the card game from Yu-Gi-Oh, who can now try their hand at a digital version of the experience.

The title features an introductory single player campaign that serves to familiarize you with the deck and the strategic mechanics of this tie-in, as well as of course a mode multiplayer which allows you to challenge players from all over the world.

The video it sets itself the goal of presenting all these features, the many cards available, which we can unlock or purchase, and the spectacular combinations that can be created in the match.