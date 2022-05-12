KONAMI announces the start of the Fusion Festivalnew event of Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL in which we will be able to earn many rewards. During the event all players will be able to create Extra Deck using only Fusion Monsters with which it will be possible to duel to get medals. Both the winners and the losers will get medals after each duel, and they can be exchanged for huge prizes.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL: THE FUSION FESTIVAL BEGINS

Unlock special rewards in the new limited-time event

It’s time to merge your Monsters to create something even more powerful … The Festival Fusion debuts today on Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL – log in now and start Dueling!

This limited-time special event will see Duelists focus on the power of Fusion Summons. During the Fusion Festival players will be able to build their own Extra Decks using only Fusion Monsters. These Monsters can be summoned using other monsters such as Fusion Material and combined into Fusion Monsters, a powerful amalgam of their parts. With the right combination of Fusion Monsters and cards needed to summon them, players can aim for victory and start climbing the ladder.

The Duelists who will participate in the Fusion Festival will compete for medals, which are needed to unlock special rewards. Winners and losers, everyone will earn medals – but only if they complete the Duel.

For full details check out the in-game announcements.

With over 30 million downloads worldwide, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is the ultimate digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Collect over 10,000 cards * from over two decades of Dueling history and build your own Decks. Take part in first person or be a spectator of thrilling Duels, masterfully rendered in 4K **, with mind-blowing animations and a breathtaking soundtrack.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available for free for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available worldwide, distributed in more than 80 countries and translated into 9 languages, to the delight of fans of all ages.

* Some cards may require participation in events or in-game purchases to be unlocked

** On supported devices