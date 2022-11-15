KONAMI announces that a free update is available for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS which will introduce the mode Team Battle. In this game mode teams of Duelists will compete in 3vs3 or 5vs5 duelsthe team with the most total wins across all matches will be the winner.

TEAM BATTLE COMES TO YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUELS The new mode introduces 3v3 and 5v5 team duels Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the arrival of a new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS. Available now, the update brings many improvements and new features, including the new mode Team Battle. In Team Battle, Duelists will be able to prove themselves in 3v3 or 5v5 matches. Each Duelist will go up against a player from the opposing team, the team with the most victories at the end of the Duels will be the winner. Team up with your friends and prove your team’s skills by taking on the best Duelists in the world! To better prepare for Team Battle, Duelists can now enhance their Decks by purchasing cards from the new Battle Trajectory Selection Pack. This pack contains several new cards with great potential and some of the most important Pendulum Monsters, from the archetypes “Performapal Keyboard Monkey” And “Odd-Eyes Dragon”. Battle Trajectory introduces in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS also the archetype “Mamonaka the United Vaylantz”based on manipulating the position of opponents’ cards. Finally, Duelists will now be able to acquire the new Protector Mamonaka the United Vaylantz and the Icon Visas Starfrost. Both available now in the in-game shop, with the new Deck Slot item. For more information, check the in-game notices or visit the official site. Collect more than 10,000 cards* spanning over two decades of Dueling history and build your own Decks. Take part in first person or be a spectator in exciting Duels, masterfully rendered in 4K**, with stunning animations and a breathtaking soundtrack. Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS is available for free for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available worldwide, distributed in more than 80 countries and translated into 9 languages, to the delight of fans of all ages. For the latest news on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME and for all digital Yu-Gi-Oh! visit: * Some cards may require participation in events or in-game purchases to unlock

** On supported devices

Source: KONAMI