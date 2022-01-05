Konami published two gameplay videos from Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel that present the modality single player, game menu and profile customization.

The video you find above shows the singleplayer mode. Obviously, there is also a useful tutorial to learn the basic rules of the complex card game through a series of practical challenges. Once you learn the basics you can try your hand at various campaigns, each characterized by a particular theme, which deepens the lore behind the cards.

The video below is dedicated to the main game menu, from which players can change the profile icon, their title and set the creature to show on the main screen. You can also view the replay of previous matches and view the game statistics.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), iOS and Android, with release planned for this winter. The game includes over 10,000 cards to unlock, will support 4K resolution, even on compatible mobile devices, crossplay and cross-save.