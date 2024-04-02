KONAMI announces that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL passed the 60 million downloads thus reaching a truly important goal. To celebrate, the software house will give away a gift to all players who log in 1,000 Gems and three packs of the Flaming Arena expansionwhich will implement the archetype into the game Volcanic.

YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL CELEBRATES 60 MILLION DOWNLOADS

Log in to get 1,000 FREE Gems and a fiery new Selection Pack

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL has exceeded 60 million downloads worldwide.

For just over two years, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL offers exciting cross-platform Duels, stunning graphics that bring new life to cards and exciting monthly events and tournaments. Now an integral part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL represents the definitive incarnation of the famous collectible card game on modern gaming platforms.

To celebrate the new important milestone, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL will offer all players who log in during the celebrations a total of 1,000 free gems. Furthermore, duelists who access the game will be able to win not one but three free packs of the brand new “Flaming Arena”.

This Selection Pack paves the way for the great return of the fiery “Volcanic” archetype, bringing new cards into the game such as Volcanic Emperor And Bonfireas well as offering new “Unbound Abomination” cards.

Finally, for players who want to stock up on additional gems, an advantageous limited-time sale will be active in the in-game store. Both gem sales and login rewards will be available until April 23rd.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is the definitive digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Fascinating 4K graphics*, more than 10,000 cards to collect**, a long single-player campaign Solo Mode, Online Duels, tournaments, events and much more.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available free-to-play with in-game purchases on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

* On supported devices

** Some cards may require participation in events or in-game purchases to unlock