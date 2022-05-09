KONAMI has released a new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELcurrently available on consoles, PCs and mobile devices. Among the novelties of this update we find one modification to the Forbidden / Limited card listwhich regulates which cards are subject to limited use during Duels, new Packs and Decks to buy and finally the implementation of two new single player adventures.

But that is not all. To celebrate the third month since the launch of the title, the software house will reward all players who log in with 1,000 Gems. We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, under which you can find all the information on the update thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL – Trailer

YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL IS UPDATED! New cards, new packs, new single-player content, login bonuses, updated Forbidden / Limited list and a new Accolades Trailer, all available now Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce a major new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. The update, which brings lots of unreleased content, is available now! To celebrate the update, KONAMI presents a new Accolades Trailer dedicated to some of the most exciting reviews in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL made by fans and critics. Today’s update adds numerous content to the game, including: The first ever update to the Forbidden / Limited list of Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL which governs which cards are banned or restricted to use in Duels. HERE the updated list.

which governs which cards are banned or restricted to use in Duels. HERE the updated list. New Selection Packs “Refined Blade” & “Fusion Potential” and new Structure Deck “Cybernetic Successor” to be purchased through the Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL including cards such as Cyberdark Ultimate Dragon .

to be purchased through the including cards such as . Two new Solo Mode gates for single-player duels. The first is based on the “Danger” theme. The second is “Duel Strategy 2” and features new tutorial missions to complete to unlock new rewards.

for single-player duels. The first is based on the “Danger” theme. The second is “Duel Strategy 2” and features new tutorial missions to complete to unlock new rewards. Login bonus for all Duelists to celebrate the first 3 months of release – log in to get up to 1,000 Gems!

– log in to get up to 1,000 Gems! New Gems for sale available now in the Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL .

available now in the . Various optimizations to improve the overall gaming experience, and much more. Finally, a new online event is coming soon for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. Get ready to unleash the power of your best combos in the Fusion Festival, with special rules and rewards. Appointment on 12 May. For more information, visit the official site. With over 30 million downloads worldwide, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is the ultimate digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Collect over 10,000 cards * from over two decades of Dueling history and build your own Decks. Take part in first person or be a spectator of thrilling Duels, masterfully rendered in 4K **, with mind-blowing animations and a breathtaking soundtrack. Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available for free with in-game purchases for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available worldwide, distributed in more than 80 countries and translated into 9 languages, to the delight of fans of all ages. For the latest news on Yu-Gi-Oh! Products and events TRADING CARD GAME and for all Yu-Gi-Oh! visit:

