With a surprise launch, from now on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available free of charge for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), iOS and Android.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a free-to-play card game that includes over 10,000 cards to unlock and collect, supports 4K resolution (even on compatible mobile devices) and offers players the opportunity to compete online and engage in a single-player mode focused on the history of cards and their genesis.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, an image from the game

Unlike Duel Links for mobile devices, this new videogame iteration of Konami’s famous card game features the classic rules. There is obviously an in-depth tutorial for those approaching the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! just now or need to refresh his memory of game dynamics, as well as ranked matches, limited-time tournaments and events for more experienced players.

We knew the game was coming over the course of the winter, but Konami hadn’t announced a specific release date yet, so the hissing launch that came overnight was an unexpected surprise.

If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our preview of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. In recent days, Konami has also published a series of videos explaining the features of the game, including the singleplayer mode, the card shop and the construction of the decks.