Konami announces that from today it is finally possible to download and play for free Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the free-to-play belonging to the famous card game franchise. The title is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Finally, the “Yu-Gi-Oh!” what were you waiting for!

The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has evolved for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world.

Get ready: it’s time to Duel!

Now you can play “Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG ”in digital, everywhere!

Fast paced duels with stunning HD graphics and a new dynamic soundtrack! Get ready to challenge Duelists from all over the world!

Play duels at any level!

The complete Yu-Gi-Oh! Experience is available to anyone at any skill level. Don’t worry if you’re a new player or haven’t dueled in a while, the in-game tutorials will teach you the basics of how to play the Yu-Gi-Oh! At the end of the game you will be given a Deck to help you get started on your journey!

Collect new cards as you progress to upgrade your Decks!

Rotating tournament formats

Mix and test your Duelist skills! A wide variety of events and tournaments will be available for players.

Build and duel with different decks using over 10,000 unique cards and unique special tournament rules!

Choose the tournament you want to duel in and aim for first place!

Discover the stories behind the cards

Solo mode guides you through the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Hone your Duelist skills by completing stories.

Recommended for beginners, returning players, and those interested in learning more about the history of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World. TCG

