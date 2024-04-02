Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has reached altitude 60 million downloads: announced it Konamithanking all players for the important achievement and offering special rewards to celebrate the milestone.

Specifically, users who log in before April 23rd will receive 1,000 Gems and will also be able to obtain three free packages coming from the Blazing Arena selection.

Speaking of the Konami series, a few weeks ago a Yu-Gi-Oh! collection was announced! for PC and Nintendo Switch which includes two classics for Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, i.e. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelist and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2.