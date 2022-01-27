Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel it may be new for many players, so we thought of this guide dedicated to prizes to help new users take their first steps within the Konami title.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel it is a game that uses a large online component, however even single player lovers have been satisfied, mainly this guide is aimed at them, since we will explain how to get the most out of this mode.

How to get rewards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? Here is the guide!

To start, access the single mode directly from the main menu, you will immediately discover that it is basically a series of levels to be completed in succession. The modality, in fact, it is used to train new players, making him familiar with the builds and the game system, so as to improve and learn how to fight. To pass each level requires the completion of a series of missions, you will not be able to continue without completing the previous quest.

This effort, given that there is the risk of losing several hours, obviously it requires grand prizes, which will be given to you at the end of each level. The various scenarios will always be very practical and full of quotes, real practice sections useful to explain the various operations of the deck and duels. The first two levels will be really essential to learn the basics of the game well.

As you complete the missions you will become more and more familiar, but you should know that for now there are 15 levels each with a different theme. As you progress the difficulty will increase as you go, it can be difficult, especially for novices, immediately find the right balance and adapt to different fighting styles.

Rewards and prizes

The rewards available are as follows: 3 cards based on the theme of the level, ORB that unlock bonus duels with additional rewards, Gems to use to buy packages, tickets for the basic package ed cosmetic items.

Cosmetic items they can be anythingfrom companions who are in-game monsters set on the field as ornaments, companion stands, avatar icons, card packs or entire fields for dueling.

If you want to enrich your experience and customize the game according to your preferences, while also getting many great cards, you can’t miss the single player mode.

This concludes our rewards guide on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duelif you need further help, we remind you that we have an entire section of the guides that is always updated.