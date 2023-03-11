The version mobile Of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel would have grossed more than 130 million dollars in 2022, at least according to what reported by the data collection and processing company Sensor Tower, usually very reliable in its surveys.

The figure obtained would make Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel the mobile card game by most successful of the year, in terms of revenues made, on the global market.

The country where the game has produced the most revenues would be Japan (77%), followed by the USA (11%) and South Korea (6%). Of Europe, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are in the top 10. Even just considering Japan, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel would be in first place of global card games, boasting a result at least double that of Shadowverse, the runner-up.

Other data tells us that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel would mostly be played by people aged between 25 and 34 across all markets. Proportionately, there is a large group of 18-24 year olds in the United States, while South Korea has a proportionately large group of 45-54 year olds.

There first anniversary campaign blew Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel from the 108th position of the Japanese App Store to the fourth, thus making him gain more than one hundred positions. The game is currently a major source of revenue for Konami, alongside eFootball 2022 which produced similar revenues. Only Professional Baseball Spirits Ace did better.

However, considering that Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Link is fifth in Konami’s ranking, the series as a whole is proving to be a big source of income for the company.