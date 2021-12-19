Konami, during the Jump Festa which took place in Japan, released a new one gameplay trailerdedicated to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the new digital card game coming to PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. You can see the video, in Japanese, above.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trailer Master Duel shows a number of elements that will be present in the game. We can see some of the cards, stages of the battles and much more. During the Jump party also was airing a long gameplay video, also in Japanese, which allows you to see the clashes in full format.

Unfortunately, the language barrier makes it difficult to understand the details of what is happening, but Yu-Gi-Oh! they don’t need too many explanations to notice the details of the clashes. The two videos allow us to understand that all the fundamental elements are in place.

We remind you that currently Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel does not have a release date. However, we do know that the game will also be released in the West, which will include more than 100,000 cards. The resolution will go up to 4K, on ​​platforms that support it.