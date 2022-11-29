Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has exceeded altitude 50 million downloads: announced it Konamiwhich to celebrate the important event has decided to thank all the players, giving them a bonus of 1,000 gems.

Able to contribute significantly to Konami’s record revenues in the last quarter, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel digitally transposes the card game based on the series of the late Kazuki Takahashi, offering an experience halfway between classic and modern.

“Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is thrilled to announce that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, nine months after release, has exceeded 50 million downloads worldwide,” reads the press release issued by the publisher. Japanese.

“To celebrate this incredible milestone, KONAMI is offering Duelists 1,000 bonus Gems as part of the ’50 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign’. By logging in now, Duelists will receive 1,000 Gems and the exclusive Five-Headed Dragon celebratory sleeve to protect their in-game cards.”

“A new one is also available today Secret Pack. ‘Abyss Dawn’ features cards based on the Fallen of Albaz and his Fusion Summons, capable of summoning dragons of enormous power. ‘Abyss Dawn’ introduces new cards to Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, including: Alba-Lenatus the Abyss Dragon, Albaz the Ashen, and Bando Branded.”