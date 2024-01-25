













Yes, what surely attracted many over the years will now be available in a physical and tangible form, to strategize when facing other players and relive the great moments left by the animation.

One of the cards included in this Yu-Gi-Oh! It is that of the Eye of Illusion, which appears in the second episode of the anime, and which is extremely powerful.

To the extent that he managed to make a television absorb Yugi Muto and even control the Dark Magician in battle.

This is why it was a high priority for Konami to add this card, which was never part of the original game. But it's not the only addition fans can expect from this set.

Maze of Millennia from Yu-Gi-Oh! It also includes cards from series such as GX and 5 D, so it is something to take into account. Precisely, Bonfire's comes from the anime GX and it is one of the most sought after by fans.

Now you can indulge them thanks to this package. In its message on Twitter, Konami highlighted the launch of this set on January 19, and again highlighted the inspiration it takes from the franchise's animations.

The Maze of Millennia booster set rings in the New Year with new long-thought-lost cards seen in the TV series, and some of today's hottest tournament-level cards! Available everywhere the #YuGiOhTCG is sold today! pic.twitter.com/mZV4ETTy92 — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) January 19, 2024

According to the company 'the Maze of Millennia booster pack rings in the New Year with new cards once thought lost that appear in the television series'.

He also points out that some of them are some of the most popular tournament level cards today.

If we take the above into account, we have no doubt that this Yu-Gi-Oh! It's going to fetch great prices. It's not for nothing that anime is popular and they have different installments.

