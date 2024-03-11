













Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most popular franchises in Japan, and now it will have a curious collaboration with Hello Kitty, which has one of the most adorable casts. That's right, the monstrosity and tenderness of both franchises will come together to give us a very interesting happy meal.

The new collaboration Yu-Gi-Oh! Hello Kitty will be run by McDonalds, and here's the bad news, it will only be available for Europe; Furthermore, in a launch window that will surely expire sooner than expected. The happy meal is supposed to be available from March 6 to April 9, but the toys will surely be sold out before then.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Hello Kitty They will launch a collection of ten special toys that are as follows:

My Melody as Dark Magician Girl.

Tuxedosam as Obelisk the Tormentor.

Kuromi as Slifer the Sky Dragon.

Chococat as The Winged Dragon of Ra.

Hello Kitty as the dark wizard.

Cinnamoroll as the blue-eyed white dragon.

Keroppi as Kuriboh.

Pompompurin as Exodia, the Forbidden One.

Pochacco as the time wizard.

Badtz-maru as the red-eyed black dragon.

If we notice, the most popular characters of Yu-Gi-Oh!, From wizards to dragons, In this way we see Exodia and the blue-eyed dragon in fusion with the cutest Sanrio characters.

Source: McDonalds

Although the boxes are not planned for this side of the world, It's interesting to see how the collection is so nice, With some luck, maybe it will come later.

Where can I watch Yu-Gi-Oh!?

Deliveries are available in the Crunchyroll catalog. From the original delivery which consists of 224 chapters until the GX special which is made up of 180 and the 5D's of 154 episodes.

So if you are a fan or interested, there is no excuse not to watch the series on the anime platform.

