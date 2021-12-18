Tokyo TV has recently announced the eighth animated series dedicated to the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh!, which bears the official name Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush !!. According to initial information, this will debut in the programming of the Japanese broadcaster ad April 2022.

For the first time in the franchise, the protagonist of the series will be an alien. The cast of main characters will be voiced by:

Arthur Lounsbery Sara Yudias Belgar

Sara Toshiki Kumagai Sara Yūhi Ōdō

Sara Kōkō Fukushima Sara Yuamu Ōdō

Sara Takuya Eguchi Sara Zwijo

Nobuhiro Kondo (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens) will direct the series for the animation studio Bridge, flanked by Naoto Hashimoto as an assistant, Toshimitsu Takeuchi (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens) to supervise the script, e Masahiro Hikokubo instead he will be in charge of the layout for the duels. Kazuko Tadano And Hiromi Matsushita will come back from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens to act as character designers, e Hiroshi Yamamoto will be the sound director.

The story told by the anime takes place in the birthplace of the “Rush Duel“, or Mutsuba-cho. Brothers Yūhi And Yuamu manage theUTS, a group tasked with getting rid of problematic aliens. One day the two will come across a mysterious spacecraft, where they will find Yudias, an alien from the planet Belgar. Yudias came to earth in search of gods Rush Duel, in the hope that they can guide him and his friends into a new future. The alien, however, knows nothing of the Rush Duel, and it will be up to Yūhi introduce him to this world simply by challenging him.

Source: Tokyo TV Street Anime News Network