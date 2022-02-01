Konami announces that the new booster set for the Trading Card Game from Yu-Gi-Oh!or “The Great Creators“. This first booster of 2022 introduces 3 new themes, 14 new Rare cards and a new world premiere card, Magic Inzektor. More information is available below.

OUT NOW THE GREAT CREATORS, NEW BOOSTER SET FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME, WITH THE WINNING CARD OF THE CREATE-A-CARD 2020 PROJECT IN A WORLD PREMIERE

Konami Digital Entertainment BV announces the release of the set The Great Creators for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME.

The Great Creatorsthe first booster set of 2022, introduces 3 new themes, 15 new collectible Rare cards and presents a world premiere of a new Magic card Inzektor selected by the Yu-Gi-Oh! community during the Create-A-Card 2020 project!

Inzektor was chosen by fans through a series of single elimination polls, emerging as the winner of the 16 themes featured. Fans were tasked with choosing which theme should receive a new world premiere card, as well as what type of card it should be and how it should be released. The choice fell on a Magic Card Inzektor to be included in a 60-card booster set e The Great Creators is the ideal stage for this debut.

The booster set The Great Creators contains 60 cards: 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares and 35 Rares. 15 cards from the set are also available in a Rare Collector’s Edition.

Each pack contains 7 cards: 1 Foil and 6 Rare.

The Great Creators is available now!

For more details, please visit img.yugioh-card.com

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit: