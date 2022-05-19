KONAMI announces that the core booster set “Dimensional Strength” for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game is available in Europe. Within this set, consisting of ben 100 cardsthere will be a Monster Link unpublished, many new ones Synchro monsters and Fusion summons and much more.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

DIMENSIONAL FORCE BREAKS THE BARRIERS OF REALITY! AVAILABLE NOW FOR YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME Konami Digital Entertainment BV is happy to announce the arrival of the new core booster set Dimensional Strength for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Dimensional Strength available now in Europe and Oceania. This 100-card set includes new themes and new cards to leverage old strategies. Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V will be able to rely on the new “Performapal” cards and the new “Odd-Eyes” monster, the first Ritual Pendulum Monster ever! Revive strategies of the past with the new “Red-Eyes” Synchro Zombie Monster that can summon other Zombie monsters and even himself from the Graveyard via Special Summon! Dimensional Strength it is full of cards with high potential, able to take Deck-building beyond known limits! Here are some of the main features of this core booster set: A new Link Monster ready to take Pendulum strategies to a new level! Don’t miss out on cards that can elevate all Pendulum strategies. Powerful Synchro Monsters, including a Level 11 Psychic Synchro Monster that is unaffected by the opponent’s activated effects and can unleash a devastating attack on low life total. Fusion summons with the new “Predaplant” and “Hungry Poison” cards, perfect for devouring opposing monsters. New cards for themes introduced in Return of the Duelist, Storm of the Ragnaroks, The Great Creators and other. New cards for the World Premiere theme introduced in Battle of Chaos. The core booster set Dimensional Strength contains 100 new cards: 50 Common cards, 26 Super Rare cards, 14 Ultra Rare cards and 10 Secret Rare cards. For more information, visit www.yugioh-card.com. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI