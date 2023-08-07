KONAMI announced the arrival of a new game mode for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSavailable at pc And mobile devices. It’s about the mode Rush Duelwhich will debut next year September 28th simultaneously with the world inspired by the animated series Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVEN.

Players will be able to choose whether to duel with the classic formula DUEL LINKS or whether to try the mode Rush Duel, thanks to which we will be able to face faster and more dynamic duels. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Rush Duel mode can be played with Rush Duel cards.

The new format will be available from September 28 with the new world Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVEN Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is pleased to announce that next month Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS will receive a major update that will include “Rush Duel”: a dynamic and exciting new way to play Yu-Gi-Oh!. As revealed by the manufacturer of DUEL LINKS, Akitsu Terashima, during the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, Rush Duel will arrive in-game on September 28th. It will launch alongside a new world, based on the popular animated series Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVEN. Rush Duel will offer a simpler and more streamlined gameplay that will delight old and new Duelists. The update will bring unprecedented opportunities to all players. Rush Duel is an alternate format of Yu-Gi-Oh!, unlike any other known formula. In Rush Duel players can draw multiple cards at once, reworking their hand each turn. Players can also summon powerful monsters one after the other, resulting in fast-paced and exciting duels. When the world SEVEN will debut on September 28, it will be possible to play with both the classic formula DUEL LINKS both with the innovative Rush Duel. “We hope that both novelties are appreciated by all Duelists of the world”Terashima said. “We invite you to look forward to the next big update of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS”. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free at App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, up Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam. For the latest news on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME and for all digital Yu-Gi-Oh! visit:

Source: KONAMI