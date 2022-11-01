KONAMI celebrates an important milestone in Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, in fact, 77.7 billion cards have been distributed since the game was launched. To celebrate this event, the software house has decided to reward its players with a series of rewards all inspired by the number 7. Those who log in starting today will be able to obtain:

YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: 77.7 BILLION CARDS DISTRIBUTED!

Collect 777 gems and many other free in-game resources

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce that the players of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS have obtained and collected an incredible number of 77.7 billion cards since the game was launched six years ago.

To celebrate this extraordinary milestone and thank the Duelists, KONAMI offers numerous free in-game collectible resources, all linked to the number 7. Among these Prismatic cards with alternative artwork of the most popular level 7 monster, the unique and inimitable Black Magician

Starting today, Duelists will be able to collect the following free items:

Prismatic paper Black Magician with alternative artwork

with alternative artwork 777 Gems

1 Dream Ticket UR (Normal), 3 Tickets UR (Prismatic, Glossy, Normal) and 3 Tickets SR (Prismatic, Glossy, Normal), all distributed in 7 days

Game mat and card sleeve with artwork “7” Spell Card

Spell Card Skill Ticket obtainable by completing the “Play 7 PvP Duels” mission

Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the thrills of duels from Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise. in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels.



Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS recently surpassed 150 million downloads worldwide. Duelists have collected more than 77.7 billion cards and have participated in more than 6 billion duels.



“Yu-Gi-Oh!” is a famous manga created by Kazuki Takahashi and serialized in the “WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP” of SHUEISHA Inc. starting from 1996 and is now in its seventh edition of the animated series “Yu-Gi-Oh!” (currently airing on Tokyo TV affiliate channels). KONAMI released the first console game in 1998 and the series, which includes the trading card game, continues to be enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. KONAMI continues to develop and distribute a wide range of Yu-Gi-Oh! to bring the fun and excitement of the series to Duelists around the world.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play ™ for Android ™ devices and for PC via Steam.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

