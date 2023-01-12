KONAMI announces the start of the celebrations for the sixth anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSavailable at pc And iOS and Android devices. All players who log in during the celebration campaign period will receive tons of rewards, including the iconic card Mirror Force.

Among the other rewards that we will be able to obtain during the celebrations we find:

A total of 20 Packs – 10 Packs from the 43rd Mini BOX and 10 from the 44th Main BOX

1 Dream Ticket UR (Polished), 1 Dream Ticket SR (Polished), 3 Tickets UR (Prismatic, Polished, Normal) and 3 Tickets SR (Prismatic, Polished, Normal). All distributed over 8 days

1,000 Bonus Gems

A Skill Ticket

A character Ticket

Game Mat and Card Sleeve celebrating 6th anniversary

We now leave you with the launch trailer for the 6th anniversary celebration campaign of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, under which you can find more information about bonuses and rewards thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision.

YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS CELEBRATES SIXTH ANNIVERSARY WITH LEGENDARY BONUSES INCLUDING THE ICONIC REFLECTED FORCE CARD Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) celebrates six years of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS with the 6th anniversary campaign. Kicking off today, the campaign includes numerous log-in bonuses for all Duelists, including an exclusive Legend Foil Rarity edition of the beloved card Mirror Force. KONAMI will give freebies to all Duelists who log in to Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS with the iconic trap card Mirror Forcenow featuring a new activation animation commemorating six great years of digital dueling. When an enemy monster declares an attack, Mirror Force allows you to respond by destroying all monsters in attack position on the opponent’s field; a very powerful card for any Deck. Beyond Mirror ForceDuelists will be able to receive additional free items during the 6th anniversary campaign: A total of 20 Packs – 10 Packs from the 43rd Mini BOX and 10 from the 44th Main BOX

1 Dream Ticket UR (Polished), 1 Dream Ticket SR (Polished), 3 Tickets UR (Prismatic, Polished, Normal) and 3 Tickets SR (Prismatic, Polished, Normal). All distributed over 8 days

1,000 Bonus Gems

A Skill Ticket

A character Ticket

Game Mat and Card Sleeve celebrating 6th anniversary Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS has reached and exceeded 150 million downloads worldwide. Duelists from all over the world have collected more than 77.7 billion cards and played more than 6 billion Duels. For more information on 6th anniversary campaign visit the official site. Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the thrills of the duels of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS it recently surpassed 150 million downloads worldwide. Duelists have collected more than 77.7 billion cards and participated in more than 6 billion Duels.

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” is a famous manga created by Kazuki Takahashi and serialized in SHUEISHA Inc.’s “WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP” since 1996 and is now in its seventh edition of the animated series “Yu-Gi-Oh!” (currently airing on Tokyo TV affiliated channels). KONAMI released the first console game in 1998, and the series, which includes the trading card game, continues to be enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. KONAMI continues to develop and distribute a wide variety of Yu-Gi-Oh! to bring the fun and excitement of the series to Duelists around the world. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free at App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, up Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam. Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit:

Source: KONAMI