The free to play game Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKSavailable at iOS, android And Steam, joins the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh! and it does so with a series of gifts for all visitors. Let’s discover them together.

YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS CELEBRATES THE YU-GI-OH CARD GAME’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY! GIFTING SOME OF THE MOST FAN-LOVED CARDS

Collect Dark Magician Girl and Magic Top Hat in the exclusive Prismatic Foil Rarity Edition

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces that Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS joins the celebrations for the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelists who log in on mobile and PC during the Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Campaign TRADING CARD GAME will get a variety of exclusive gifts. Among them, the beautiful cards in Prismatic Foil Rarity editions of Dark Magician Girl And Magic cylinder.

Starting today, all Duelists who log in during the campaign will receive the famed apprentice’s beloved cards, as well as her trusty Trap Card that negates attacks. Dark Magician Girl And Magic cylinder they are also the protagonists of new Game Mats and Card Sleeves, also available to all those who will join the festivities.

Here are the gifts that Duelists will be able to receive upon login during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Campaign:

1 card Dark Magician Girl (prismatic)

(prismatic) 1 card Magic cylinder

1 character ticket

Up to 1000 gems

1 Dream Ticket UR (Normal Foil)

1 UR Ticket (Prismatic)

1 SR Ticket (Prismatic)

Game Mat and Card Sleeves with exclusive design 25th Anniversary Campaign

For all information on the campaign, visit the official site.

Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the thrills of the duels of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels.



Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS it recently surpassed 150 million downloads worldwide. Duelists have collected more than 77.7 billion cards and participated in more than 6 billion Duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free at App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, up Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

For all information on products and events Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME visit: