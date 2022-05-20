KONAMI has released all the details for the KC Grand Tournament 2022available starting today in Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS. Thanks to this event all players will be able to get many rewards such as the exclusive card Legend Foil UR Radius Utopia Leone Finale.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company

YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC GRAND TOURNAMENT 2022, ALL THE DETAILS

The KC GT 2022 Celebration Campaign offers players the Ultimate Lion Utopia Ray Beam Legend Foil card, limited-time in-game events and much more awaiting the tournament

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) today announces the celebratory campaign KC Grand Tournament 2022 (KC GT 2022)with new items and in-game events for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS.

By logging in, Duelists will be able to obtain the Legend Foil UR card Ultimate Leo Utopia Ray, seen in the ZEXAL World Duel Carnival arc during the clash between Yuma and Vetrix. Additionally, Duelists will be able to receive up to eight UR and SR Tickets, 1,000 Gems, a Skill Ticket and an exclusive Yuma Tsukumo and Astral Skill.

With the cancellation of the “Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2022 “, the” World Championship Finals Invitation “and” World Championship Regional Qualifiers Invitation “received during the KC Cups are now converted into” KC GT 2022 Main Tournament Championship Invitation “and” KC GT 2022 Preliminary Tournament Qualifiers Invitation “respectively .

Qualifying Events for KC GT 2022:

KC Cup September 2021, KC Cup November 2021, KC Cup February 2022, KC Cup April 2022

KC GT 2022 program *:

Preliminary tournament phase 1: May 30 – June 13, 2022 (JST) **

Preliminary Qualifications: June 10 – 13, 2022 (JST)

Main tournament phase 1: July 9, 2022 (JST) ***

Main tournament: August 27, 2022 (JST)

* Event dates are subject to change.

** Players who receive the KC GT 2022 Preliminary Qualifiers invitation will be able to participate directly in the Preliminary Qualifiers and skip stage 1.

*** Players who receive the KC GT 2022 Main Tournament Invitation will be able to participate directly in the Final Event and skip both the Preliminary Tournament and the first stage of the Main Tournament.

The winner, second and third qualifier of the KC GT 2022 will receive the trophy Red-Eyes Black Dragon (Extra Rare Secret). Other in-app rewards will be distributed separately.

Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the thrills of dueling Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise. in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS recently surpassed 150 million downloads worldwide. Duelists have collected more than 75 billion cards and have taken part in more than 7 billion duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play ™ for Android ™ devices and for PC via Steam.

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” is a famous manga created by Kazuki Takahashi and serialized in the “WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP” of SHUEISHA Inc. starting from 1996 and is now in its seventh edition of the animated series “Yu-Gi-Oh!” (currently airing on Tokyo TV affiliate channels). KONAMI released the first console game in 1998 and the series, which includes the trading card game, continues to be enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. KONAMI continues to develop and distribute a wide range of Yu-Gi-Oh! Content. to bring the fun and excitement of the series to Duelists around the world.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present all over the world, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

