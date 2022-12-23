Konami announced that the 250th edition of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) will take place in the month of April 2023 in three different locations around the world, including Europe.

The three events will take place simultaneously during the weekend of April 1-2: the one in North America will take place in Los Angeles, California, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, YCS America Latina will take place in Bogotá, Colombia, at the Agora Bogotá Convention Center. YCS Europe will be hosted by ExCeL London in London, UK. More details are available below.

KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT BV BRINGS THE 250TH EDITION OF THE Yu-Gi-Oh! CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (YCS)

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is thrilled to announce that the 250th edition of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) will take place in April 2023 in three different locations. Events YCS extension will feature the best players of Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME from all over the world, who will compete in these historic events to obtain the title of champion.

All Duelists entered into the Main Events will receive a playmat and a Field Center Card. The three winners of these prestigious events will receive an exclusive commemorative Ultra Rare card Anotherverse Dragon and the special Champion trophy YCS extension.

During the weekend there will be many appointments that will accompany the main tournament, including public events also open to Duelists who do not participate in the main event YCS extension! 3vs3 tournaments, Tag Duel events and tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS. Duelists will also be able to compete in Time Sorcerer events with rules from previous historical events YCS extension.

It will be possible to register for the events starting from 2023, follow the official channels for updates and information.

For full details on KONAMI events, visit the official site.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

