Konami Digital Entertainment announces that the official competitive tournament Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) will return to Italy for the first time since 2019. Dates and location are already confirmed: from 8 to 10 December in Bolognaat the BolognaFiere location.

Winners will be able to take home many prizes including a Nintendo Switch, the YCS trophy and the current season’s YCS Ultra Rare prize card, as well as a place in the European World Championship Qualifier. Below you will find more details.

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) will return to Italy for the first time in four years, with the YCS Bologna confirmed for 8-10 December at BolognaFiere.

YCS events are among the most important of the competitive season of Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). They bring together the best Duelists for a weekend of high-level competition. Up for grabs: glory and special prizes, as well as World Qualifying Points useful for qualifying for the next Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship.

Hundreds of people are expected in the BolognaFiere exhibition center for three days of exciting duels, while thousands more will follow the event via livestream from all over the world. The doors will open on Friday 8 December and public events will begin. The Main Event tournament will start on Saturday 9 December with Swiss system rounds. The Top Cut will take place on Sunday 10 December, where the best duelists will compete in an exciting direct elimination tournament. Everything will culminate in the Final which will determine the 2023 YCS Bologna Champion.

There are many prizes up for grabs, including a Nintendo Switch™. The YCS Champion will receive a special YCS trophy and the current season’s YCS Ultra Rare prize card. He will also earn a guaranteed spot at the next European World Championship Qualifier, where he can attempt to qualify for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship.

In addition to the main tournaments, all participants will be able to enjoy numerous events throughout the weekend. In Public Events, duelists will be able to compete in Tag Duel, Team Duel 3 vs. 3, and Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. Everyone can compete for amazing prizes, including oversized cards, playmats and more.

Registrations for YCS Bologna will open soon. For full details, visit official site.

Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages.

