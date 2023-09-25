Konami has announced that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series dedicated to the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game they will come back in Italy for the first time in four years, from 8 to 10 December in Bologna, at BolognaFiere.
It will be three days of exciting duels inside the fairgrounds, with hundreds of people ready to face each other and thousands who will follow the competition via streaming Worldwide.
The public events will open on Friday 8 December, while the Main Event tournament will begin on Saturday 9 December with Swiss system rounds. The Top Cut will take place on Sunday 10 December, in which the best duelists will have to compete in an exciting direct elimination tournament. Everything will culminate in the Final to determine the YCS Bologna Champion 2023.
Awards and details
There will be many prizes up for grabs, including a Nintendo Switch. The YCS Champion will receive a special YCS trophy and the current season’s YCS Ultra Rare prize card. He will also be able to get a guaranteed place at the next European World Championship Qualifier to try to qualify for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship.
Beyond the main tournaments, all participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at various events during the weekend, competing in Public Events in Tag Duel, Team Duel 3 vs. 3 and Master Duel tournaments. They’ll also be able to compete for exciting prizes, including oversized cards, playmats and more.
Registrations for YCS Bologna will open shortly: you will find the details on official site.
