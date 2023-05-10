KONAMI announces the start of the campaign “To the WCS” which will guarantee many rewards in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS And Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS. Starting today the players of YGO! MASTER DUELS will be able to obtain the UR card Blackwing Full Armor Master and a commemorative icon based on this card, as well as a total of 1,000 gems that will be distributed over six days.

For gamers of YGO! DUEL LINKS the campaign will start on instead May 19th and will include the following rewards:

Paper Odd-Eyes Furious Dragon (Legend Foil Rarity). An Xyz Summon from the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V made using Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon and Dark Rebellion Xyz Dragon.

(Legend Foil Rarity). An Xyz Summon from the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V made using Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon and Dark Rebellion Xyz Dragon. Free-Structure EX Deck (Odd-Eyes Challenger).

Log In Bonus – 1 Dream Ticket UR (Glossy), 1 Dream Ticket SR (Glossy).

Log In Bonus – 3 UR Tickets – 1 Prismatic, 1 Glossy, and 1 Normal Rarity Foil.

Log In Bonus – 3 SR Tickets – 1 Prismatic, 1 Glossy and 1 normal rarity foil.

The unique skills of Yuya Sakaki And Yuto will be available to all Duelists.

And will be available to all Duelists. 1,000 gems to all Duelists who log in during the campaign.

By logging in during the campaign you will get a Character Unlock Ticket. 1 Skill Ticket obtainable through exclusive PvP Duel Missions

We leave you now to the trailer of the event under which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

THE CAMPAIGN TOWARDS WCS! BEGINS MAY 10 FOR YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL IS MAY 19 FOR YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS The event leading up to the Yu-Gi-Oh! WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 offers exclusive in-game rewards for both digital titles ahead of the upcoming competitive season. Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) Announces WCS 2023 Qualifier Celebration Campaign! To the WCS! For Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL (MASTER DUEL). Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS (DUEL LINKS) will follow suit with its own campaign Towards the WCS! which will start on May 19th. By logging in during in-game events, Duelists will earn limited-time rewards commemorating their qualifying sessions. The Toward the WCS! serves as the prelude to the finals of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 (WCS 2023) which will take place from August 5 to 6 in Japan. May 10 – Campaign MASTER DUELS Towards the WCS!: To honor the debut of MASTER DUELS at WCS 2023, Duelists will be able to apply for the UR card Blackwing Full Armor Master (Royal Finish), a commemorative icon with a design based on Blackwing and a total of 1,000 gems distributed over six days during the log in mission. May 19 – Campaign DUEL LINKS Towards the WCS!: Numerous log-in rewards and other limited-time rewards will be available in DUEL LINKS during the Toward the WCS! starting May 19: Paper Odd-Eyes Furious Dragon (Legend Foil Rarity). An Xyz Summon from the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V made using Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon And Dark Rebellion Xyz Dragon .

(Legend Foil Rarity). An Xyz Summon from the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V made using And . Free-Structure EX Deck (Odd-Eyes Challenger).

Log In Bonus – 1 Dream Ticket UR (Glossy), 1 Dream Ticket SR (Glossy).

Log In Bonus – 3 UR Tickets – 1 Prismatic, 1 Glossy, and 1 Normal Rarity Foil.

Log In Bonus – 3 SR Tickets – 1 Prismatic, 1 Glossy and 1 normal rarity foil.

Yuya Sakaki and Yuto’s exclusive skills will be available to all Duelists.

1,000 gems to all Duelists who log in during the campaign.

By logging in during the campaign you will get a Character Unlock Ticket.

1 Skill Ticket obtainable through exclusive PvP Duel Missions The qualifiers for Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023: MASTER DUEL will begin on May 16, while the qualifiers for Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023: DUEL LINKS will begin on May 30th. For more information, visit the official site. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to mobile devices and PC. Duelists can embody the spirit of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other beloved characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! in competitive Card Duels. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS it reached 150 million downloads worldwide. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free at App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, up Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam. For more information, visit: Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS is the definitive digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Exciting Duels beautifully rendered in 4K*, ​​over 10,000 cards to collect**, a long-running single player mode, online Duels, events and much more. Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS is available for free for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. For more information on Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELS, visit:

Source: KONAMI