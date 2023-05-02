And so, one of the wildest sagas in the history of Yu-Gi-Oh has come to an end. If you didn’t know, the anime community has been aware of Yu-Gi-Oh last week thanks to a special auction. It’s not every day that one of the world’s rarest trading cards goes on sale, but Yu-Gi-Oh broke the mold in early April.

The letter Tyler the Great Warrior It went on sale a week ago, and now its sale has ended with a price tag of over $300,000 USD. The update comes from eBay, as the site hosted the highly viewed auction. With nearly 180 offers, the certified promo card went on sale earlier this month courtesy of Tyler Gressle. The original owner was interested in getting rid of the card after being gifted the one-of-a-kind promotion in 2005 by The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

After a series of exhausting offers, Tyler the Great Warrior sold a few hours ago and sold for $311,211 USD. So yeah, we’re talking a lot of money. This unique letter from Yu-Gi-Oh It raised a lot of money, but at least it comes with free express shipping! If you are not familiar with this promo card, Tyler the Great Warrior has been mentioned time and time again within the TCG community.

The letter was created almost 20 years ago and the late creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, Kazuki Takahashi, had a hand in its design. The Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with the artist to sketch designs for the card. After Takahashi made some overtures, the rare promo ended, and Gressle has kept the card going ever since. Now it’s time that Tyler the Great Warrior pass to a new owner, and will do so with the amount of a lot of money. Of course, this card is not the most expensive TCG sale at auction. No, that honor belongs to a baseball card. In 2022, an anonymous bidder paid $12.6 million dollars for a Topps card from Mickey Mantel, 1952, if you can believe it. Other sports cards for players like Honus Wagner and Luka Doncic have also sold in the millions. But when it comes to Yu-Gi-OhWell, you’d be hard-pressed to find a card as coveted as this promo.

