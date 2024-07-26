Yt negotiations | The Criminal Sanctions Office starts the yt negotiations

Yt negotiations|The collective bargaining negotiations concern 46 chief and management level officials.

Department of Criminal Sanctions (Rise) starts yt negotiations. The negotiations concern 46 chief and management level officials. A maximum of 9 will be reduced from this number, the institution informs.

The negotiations do not concern other employees.

The negotiating proposal was given to the negotiating parties on Friday, Rise says in its press release. In principle, the negotiations will last at least two weeks.

Criminal sanctions centers and their units may be merged, and as a result there may also be fewer positions for the chief in the future. Today there are 11 centers with 39 units.

In Rise changes have been in the works for a long time. The structure of the organization is being reorganized, and the project is to be finished by the beginning of 2027 at the latest.

Negotiations are justified by the fact that they evaluate the realization of the goals of the previous organizational reform and possible corrective actions.

It is a state agency that employs approximately 2,600 people. It is responsible for prisons and prisoner care in Finland.

Government has decided saves a total of about 400 million euros in government operating expenses. This was already estimated to lead to significant layoffs and cost cutting.

Rise’s cuts can’t happen in any way, because the government has ruled that the savings must not reduce, for example, the number of prison guards.