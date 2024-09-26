Yt negotiations | Supo’s administrative manager about layoffs: “You can’t be invisible in the agency’s operations”

Yt negotiations|The protection police has to lay off personnel for the first time in its existence.

“When the need to reduce concerns one tenth of the personnel, it cannot be invisible in the agency’s operations,” comments the head of Supo’s administration and development department Teemu Lehti future layoffs.

The Protection Police (Supo) announced on Thursday that it will start cooperation negotiations to balance the economy.

The goal is to save 4.4 million euros in personnel costs, which corresponds to approximately 60 person-years of work. A personal work year means the annual work input of one full-time employee. About 580 employees work in the Protection Police.

The negotiations concern the entire staff, except for those whose salaries are financed with the proceeds of security clearances.

Teemu Lehten according to Supo, it is necessary to lay off employees, because it is difficult to find other savings targets. The agency has been on austerity measures for the past two years. There has been a ban on recruitment in Supo since December 2023.

“We have to come up with permanent solutions, because the coming years look even tougher.”

The newspaper refers to the state budget proposal, in which Supo’s appropriations are reduced.

The newspaper does not want to take a position yet on who needs to be reduced within Supo or what effects the reduced staff will have on the agency’s operations.

“This is heavy news for the staff, especially since this is the first time in the history of this agency that collective bargaining negotiations have to be held.”

Cooperation negotiations start at the beginning of October and last at least six weeks.