Thursday, August 22, 2024
Yt negotiations | Now the welfare area of ​​Varsinais-Suomen will announce the collective bargaining negotiations – effects on approximately 220 employment relationships

August 22, 2024
in World Europe
Yt negotiations | Now the welfare area of ​​Varsinais-Suomen will announce the collective bargaining negotiations – effects on approximately 220 employment relationships
According to Varha, in the first phase, the changes will especially affect personnel who are not in customer work.

Real Finland the welfare area (Varha) starts the yt negotiations. The release states that “at this stage, it is estimated that significant changes will be made to the terms and conditions of approximately 220 employment or official relationships”.

According to the release, the planned changes will initially affect personnel who are not in customer work.

Varha’s press release states that more than a thousand people retire and resign from Varha every year. A total of 23,000 people work in the welfare area.

The savings target for early next year is 81.5 million euros. The release says that the permanent savings related to personnel in the plans are estimated to be around 11 million euros in total for next year.

According to the release, the regional government will discuss the matter on Tuesday, August 27.

The news is updated.

